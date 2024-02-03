"My God will fight him" Mother of slain influencer AUGUSTA OSEDION visits her grave to celebrate what would have been her 22nd birthday (VIDEO)



Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Cordelia Okonye, the mother of Augusta Osedion who was killed last year, visited her grave site to be with her on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Augusta was found murdered in July last year and her boyfriend Benjamin Best, aka Killaboi, confessed to the murder on social media.





He fled and was declared wanted by the authorities.

He was eventually caught in Sierra Leone, having changed his identity and purchased a new passport. He was arrested by Sierra Leonian authorities but nothing came out of his arrest.

He is still a free man and has even been posting on social media.







"I can't fight him, but I know my God will fight him," Ms Cordelia Okonye, mother of Augusta, said while at her daughter's resting place to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Prior to Augusta's murder, in 2021, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Killaboi in a hotel for allegedly conducting a N150 million POS transaction using a stolen card.





Watch Cordelia visit Augusta's grave in the video below.