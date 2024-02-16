Latest opinion poll shows the Powerful politician who will replace RAILA ODINGA when he becomes AU Chairperson - KARUA is nowhere near!!

Raila in a
shock announcement on Thursday, said he is ready to take over as the AU chairman, to
replace current chairman Mousa Faki, who retires late this year.
If Raila
Odinga is appointed as the AU chairperson, he will have to resign as the Azimio
One Kenya Alliance leader.
In an
online poll on Friday, Khalwale asked Kenyans who should replace Raila Odinga
once he exits politics among former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc
Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, and none of the above.
In the poll, 52.4 percent of the respondents said it should be Kalonzo, while none of the above got 36.6 percent.
Oparanya emerged third with 7.4 percent while
Martha Karua came last with 3.6 percent.
Over 700
respondents took part in the online poll.
Here is
the screenshot of the online poll.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments