Latest opinion poll shows the Powerful politician who will replace RAILA ODINGA when he becomes AU Chairperson - KARUA is nowhere near!!

Friday, February 16, 2024 - The latest opinion poll conducted by Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has revealed the politician who should replace Raila Odinga if he succeeds in becoming the chairperson of the African Union.

Raila in a shock announcement on Thursday, said he is ready to take over as the AU chairman, to replace current chairman Mousa Faki, who retires late this year.

If Raila Odinga is appointed as the AU chairperson, he will have to resign as the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader.

In an online poll on Friday, Khalwale asked Kenyans who should replace Raila Odinga once he exits politics among former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, and none of the above.

In the poll, 52.4 percent of the respondents said it should be Kalonzo, while none of the above got 36.6 percent.

Oparanya emerged third with 7.4 percent while Martha Karua came last with 3.6 percent.

Over 700 respondents took part in the online poll.

