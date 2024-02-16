A rogue bus driver rams into a tree and kills passengers, shortly after he was filmed speeding and bullying other motorists (VIDEO).



Friday, February 16, 2024 - Several passengers died while others sustained serious injuries after the driver lost control of a PSV bus and rammed into a tree.

The tragic accident happened shortly after the driver was filmed speeding and bullying other motorists along a busy road.

In the video, the driver is seen overtaking other buses dangerously as passengers cheer him.

Little did they know that they would lose their lives due to the driver’s recklessness.

Watch the video.

A rogue bus driver rams into a tree and kills passengers, shortly after he was filmed speeding and bullying other motorists pic.twitter.com/aah1wOlQkj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.