KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN and TRAVIS BARKER have discussed using a surrogate for second child after reality star's 'difficult' pregnancy



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are reportedly planning to expand their family as soon as next year following the birth of their first child, son Rocky.

The reality TV star, 44, and the Blink 182 drummer, 48, who welcomed their first child together on November 1 last year, have discussed using a surrogate, according to insiders, after she endured a 'difficult' pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, an insider said: 'Kourt had a difficult pregnancy with Rocky. She and Travis are beyond blessed that it worked out the way it did.

'It was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together.

'This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was – it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school-related PDA they share.'

The insider continued: 'Since Rocky is so young and they are enjoying him, next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids.

'They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate. It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn't changed to a "no."'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has three children, daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. While Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.