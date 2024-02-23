"If my wife can't do my laundry, I'd marry a fellow man" Kisii man writes and receives heat for it

Friday, February 23, 2024 – A Kisii man has gone viral on X for a controversial tweet he shared.
The X user wrote:
“If my wife can't do my laundry then I'd rather marry a
fellow man. Because then we'd have a lot of interesting things to talk about
like football etc.”
He was then asked who currently does his laundry and he
replied:
“Me. Only because I am not married.”
His tweet has now led people to allege that he is gay and
only wants to marry a woman to do his laundry.
Responding to the gay allegations, he wrote:
“I am the straightest ninja out here.”
See the tweets below.
