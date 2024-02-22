"If I had to do it all over again, I’d choose you twice” - BANKY W celebrates his wife ADESUA ETOMI on her birthday



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – S inger Banky W has taken to social media to profess his love for his wife, Adesua, as she turns a year older, today February 22.

The politician in a post to celebrate his wife and mother of his son, said if he had to do it all over again, he would choose Adesua twice.

He wrote;

‘Happy birthday to the love of my life. The best Mama, the bestest wife.

If I had to do it all over again, I'd choose you twice. This must be what winning the lottery feels like.

You're sincere, and sweet. My sunshine, my heart beat. My safe space. You make my world a better place. Thank you for always being there to water my mustard seed of faith.

You're easily, by far, the most beautiful, talented, and strongest person I know. You're hilarious and kind. I'm honored and grateful to call you mine.

Our gym's class captain. Our family's queen. My amala-eating-local-girl, obsessed-with-korean-films. My Michelle Obama. My Cardi B. My Julia Roberts. My Tori Kelly. My Meryl Streep. My best friend, my baby, and my sugar-mommy.

You were worth waiting for. I'll love you forever and a day more. You are living proof that God loves me. I love you truly, madly, deeply.

Happy birthday, baby.

@adesuaetomi''