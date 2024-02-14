DAVIDO thanks Atletico Madrid star, MEMPHIS DEPAY, for gifting him a Rolex after turning up to celebrate his 30th birthday with him



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Music star Davido has taken to Instagram to thank Atletico Madrid star, Memphis Depay, for gifting him a Rolex after turning up to celebrate his 30th birthday with him.

According to Davido, he never receives gifts as he has always been the one giving. He went on to appreciate Memphis for the gift.

Watch the unboxing video below