As a single lady in her 30s, you have failed in life if you do not have a booming career, business or you are not living the baby girl lifestyle - Feminity coach says



Saturday, February 17, 2024 – A ‘feminity’ coach has sparked off a debate on social media after saying that any single lady who is in her 30s and does not have a booming career, business or is not living the baby girl lifestyle has failed in life.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady said;

‘As a single lady in her 30s, if you don't have a booming career, booming business, or you are not living the baby girl lifestyle, I am sorry to say you have failed in life.”

“What were you doing in your 20s? Your 20s is supposed to be for your self discovery and self building.”

“Didn't your invest in yourself? Didin't you invest in your business? didn't you invest in your career? Didn't you invest in your lifestyle or in your growth?”

“Because your 30s is supposed to be your retirement plan for ladies. It's supposed to be the period you retire from the street.’

Her comment has sparked a debate on social media with many disagreeing with her.

