How a female police officer on patrol was attacked by 3 armed men and robbed of her gun in Githurai 44.



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - A police officer was on Friday night robbed of her firearm while on duty within Githurai 44, Kiwanjani area, Kiambu County.

The officer identified as Mercy Mamboleo reported that while on duty, three armed men attacked her and her colleague, snatching her gun, and escaping.

“Mamboleo was in the company of another female officer when they were accosted by three men.

"Two of the men sandwiched the officer and grabbed her hands while the other one held her colleague while shouting "ua, ua” (kill them),” a police report indicates.

Authorities further revealed that one of the attackers was armed with a pistol.

They made away with the policewoman’s firearm, escaping into the nearby bushes.

The two officers immediately requested backup from their colleagues, forcing the robbers to flee without shooting back.

A police hunt is currently underway to recover the lost firearm.

