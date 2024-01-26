Watch the moment PROPHET OWUOR’s bodyguards blocked the entrance after he went to shop in a high-end clothing store in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).





Friday, January 26, 2024 - Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry church brought business to a standstill along Kimathi Street in Nairobi CBD when he went shopping for suits in a high-end clothing store.

The flamboyant prophet arrived at the shop in a convoy of SUVs.

He was surrounded by his bodyguards as he made his way into the shop.

The heavily built bodyguards blocked the entrance to the shop until the prophet finished shopping.

They didn’t allow anyone to get into the shop as Owuor was being attended to.

Watch the video.

