Trial and error as RUTO’s Government introduces new system to help unemployed youth after previous attempts failed – Look!

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Labour, has unveiled a digitized skills inventory system that will gather crucial skills data in the country.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Labour said the
new system will analyze the supply and demand of skills in the country and
identify any gaps.
The Ministry noted that the inventory system will improve
the placement of unemployed youth by aligning their skills with local and
international markets.
“The National Skills Inventory will be utilized to analyze
the supply and demand of skills, with the aim of identifying any skills gaps in
Kenya. This system will greatly improve the placement of unemployed youth by
effectively aligning their available skills with both local and international
labor markets,” read the statement in part.
According to State Department for Labour and Skills
Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the collected data will
ensure that the country has a reserve of human resources to meet local demand
and address any surplus labour, which is expected to enhance the inflow of
remittances.
Speaking during a press conference on Monday PS Mwadime
mentioned that the database will be hosted on the National Employment Agency
Integrated Management System (NEAIMS).
The system is accessible through the Ministry of Labour and
Social Protection website at www.labour.go.ke.
