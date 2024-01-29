Trial and error as RUTO’s Government introduces new system to help unemployed youth after previous attempts failed – Look!



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Labour, has unveiled a digitized skills inventory system that will gather crucial skills data in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Labour said the new system will analyze the supply and demand of skills in the country and identify any gaps.

The Ministry noted that the inventory system will improve the placement of unemployed youth by aligning their skills with local and international markets.

“The National Skills Inventory will be utilized to analyze the supply and demand of skills, with the aim of identifying any skills gaps in Kenya. This system will greatly improve the placement of unemployed youth by effectively aligning their available skills with both local and international labor markets,” read the statement in part.

According to State Department for Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the collected data will ensure that the country has a reserve of human resources to meet local demand and address any surplus labour, which is expected to enhance the inflow of remittances.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday PS Mwadime mentioned that the database will be hosted on the National Employment Agency Integrated Management System (NEAIMS).

The system is accessible through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection website at www.labour.go.ke.

