Kenyans are anxious as Judiciary issues new directive on Tax Appeals after CJ KOOME begun serious revolution – This will change everything

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - The Judiciary has
issued a new directive on cases involving tax appeals following Chief Justice
Martha Koome's decision.
In a notice dated January Monday 29, the Judiciary announced
that the Tax Appeal's Tribunal will fully implement the Electronic Case
Management (E-filing System).
According to the notice, the new system will be effective
starting February 2024.
"Following the gazettement of practice directions on
Electronic Case Management issued vide Gazette Notice number 2357 dated 4th
March 2020 by the Honourable Chief Justice, the Tax Appeal's Tribunal will
fully implement the E-filing System effective February 2024," the
Judiciary announced.
"In effect, parties will file all their documents
through the e-filing platform, in addition, the parties will be required to
avail one hard copy of the documents uploaded for Registry records," the
notice added.
Parties are required to sign up for an E-filing account via
the link https://efiling.court.go.ke/
Further, the Judiciary advised Kenyans to contact them for
direction following the implementation of the new system.
Moreover, the Judiciary informed Kenyans that it will
conduct a virtual training on the e-filing process on 7th and 8th February
2024.
The new move followed CJ Koome's decision to digitise all
court processes in the country.
Under the electronic system, all lawyers, police, DPP, and
members of the public are required to register themselves through a portal to
log into the Judiciary system.
