Kenyans are anxious as Judiciary issues new directive on Tax Appeals after CJ KOOME begun serious revolution – This will change everything

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - The Judiciary has issued a new directive on cases involving tax appeals following Chief Justice Martha Koome's decision.

In a notice dated January Monday 29, the Judiciary announced that the Tax Appeal's Tribunal will fully implement the Electronic Case Management (E-filing System).

According to the notice, the new system will be effective starting February 2024.

"Following the gazettement of practice directions on Electronic Case Management issued vide Gazette Notice number 2357 dated 4th March 2020 by the Honourable Chief Justice, the Tax Appeal's Tribunal will fully implement the E-filing System effective February 2024," the Judiciary announced.

"In effect, parties will file all their documents through the e-filing platform, in addition, the parties will be required to avail one hard copy of the documents uploaded for Registry records," the notice added.

Parties are required to sign up for an E-filing account via the link https://efiling.court.go.ke/

Further, the Judiciary advised Kenyans to contact them for direction following the implementation of the new system.

Moreover, the Judiciary informed Kenyans that it will conduct a virtual training on the e-filing process on 7th and 8th February 2024.

The new move followed CJ Koome's decision to digitise all court processes in the country.

Under the electronic system, all lawyers, police, DPP, and members of the public are required to register themselves through a portal to log into the Judiciary system.

The Kenyan DAILY POST