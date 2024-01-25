This is how RAILA ODINGA secretly joined RUTO’s government – Dr. EKURU AUKOT reveals there is no opposition in Kenya

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Thirdway Alliance Party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has stated that there is no opposition in the country since former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is supposed to be the leader of the opposition, joined the government last year.
In an
interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Aukot said Raila Odinga joined
the government in February last year when he and the president agreed to form
the National Dialogue Committee(NADCO).
“I don't
think we have opposition, we have a very compromised opposition.
As a matter
of fact, the truth be told, I know Maanzo will try to sugarcoat this, but these
people are in government.
"In
fact, the so-called Azimio was bought a long time ago by UDA as early as
February last year actually," said Aukot.
Earlier,
Raila had affirmed that his faction does not dream of having a handshake with
President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration.
"Kenya
Kwanza is too shady to be embraced.
"That
is why we agreed to give dialogue a chance.
"We
embraced the talks to secure a good deal for Kenyans and if the deal will not
be forthcoming Kenyans can be sure we will not pursue vain dialogue,"
Raila said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
