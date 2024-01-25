Please, leave JUNET MOHAMED alone!! – RAILA ODINGA tells SIFUNA and his cronies who had summoned him

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come to the defense of Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, who has been summoned by the Orange Democratic Movement to face disciplinary action after he missed key party events.
Last
week, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, summoned Junet to answer the accusations
of missing in crucial party meetings, including the Parliamentary Group (PG)
conventions.
According
to the party officials going after Junet, the lawmaker's non-involvement in
the party affairs was sabotaging the agenda of the opposition.
But
Raila argued that the accusations against Junet were irrational and that the
lawmaker was rightfully in the party.
Affirming
that what was ongoing in ODM was normal in a democratic setting, Raila blamed
the press for unnecessarily 'exaggerating' the matter.
Raila
pronounced that Junet would continue to hold his post of the party director of
campaigns.
"Kila nyumba pale watu wanaishi bwana na bibi si kila mara kwa saa ingine wanaweza kuwa na tofauti ya maoni.
"Hiyo ni mambo ya kawaida.
"Hakuna shida, Junet haendi mali; hakuna mtu ambaye ameguza Junet, yeye ndiye Director of Campaigns ODM.
"Junet hajeenda mahali na haendi mahali.
"Imekuwa fujo mingi ya magazeti.
"Gazeti
ndio wanaenda kueneza mambo. Yote magazeti wanaandika ni porojo tupu,"
he said.
The
The Kenyan DAILY POST
