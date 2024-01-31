Italian rally champion, GIULIA MARONI, 'dies after plummeting 164 ft while walking her dog on the Modena Apennines'

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Italian rally champion, Giulia Maroni has reportedly died after plummeting 164 feet while walking her dog on the Modena Apennines.
The 37-year-old was said to be out walking her dog with her
partner Simona Panzacchi on Sunday afternoon when she slipped and fell off the
mountain edge.
Maroni was hiking Mount Libro Aperto in the Pizzo dei Sassi
Bianchi area, when she reportedly fell 164 feet, colliding with trees and
rocks.
Maroni's partner is said to have called the emergency
services, who arrived on the scene to airlift the rally driver to the Maggiore
hospital in Bologna.
Maroni arrived at the hospital and received treatment, but
died on Sunday evening, January 28.
Mountain rescue station chief Nicolas Barattini told local
media: 'We saw immediately that the woman's condition was unfortunately very
serious.'
Barattini went on to add: 'It was a tragic fatality, the
woman [Maroni] placed her foot badly and slipped.'
The 4X4 Magazine, where she was collaborating as a
correspondent and photographer, announced the news with the following
statement: 'The week starts with very bad news.
'An accident in the mountains took away Giulia Maroni, a
passionate sportsman and off-roader, who had also collaborated with our
magazine. Rip Giulia.'
