'I'm worth way more than the numbers show!' - DONALD TRUMP slams 'extremely undervalued' estimates of his financial statements



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Former US president, Donald Trump has again claimed he is worth 'way more than the numbers show' as he slammed the 'extremely undervalued' estimates of his financial statements.

This comes following a ruling on Friday in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case where he was ordered to pay $ 83.8 million to the writer.

Trump has now turned his focus to his civil fraud trial in which the likely GOP nominee has been found liable on the financial fraud charges brought by Letitia James.

The fraud case accuses him of inflating the value of his properties, including his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, to get better terms on loans from banks.

Trump has repeatedly attacked James as partisan and 'racist' and dismissed her valuations of his estates and businesses.

The trial's outcome will ultimately determine whether he will face $370 million in penalties and whether he will be allowed to do business in New York.

Trump estimates his net worth to be in the billions than what is shown on his Conservative Financial Statements.

The former president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday that the trials against him are a 'HOAX'. His posts began just after 10am and continued through the afternoon.

'My Financial Statements were extremely 'undervalued,' as opposed to 'overvalued,' which totally disproves and nullifies the New York State Attorney General's politically biased and motivated ('I will get Trump!') Fake Lawsuit against me,' Trump began.

'In other words, I am worth Billions of Dollars more than is shown on my very Conservative Financial Statements, THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF THE A.G. WITCH HUNT!!! In addition to that, I have a 100% Disclaimer and Non-reliance Clause, stating CLEARLY that the reader must do their own analysis and due-diligence,' he went on

'That's what the banks stated IN Court that they did, and were PAID IN FULL, ON TIME AND ON SCHEDULE. NO VICTIMS, ONLY SUCCESS AND PROFITS. Hopefully, Judge Engoron, who should have never taken this NON JURY Trial, or should have dismissed it long ago, will show that the New York State Judicial System is ALIVE, RESPECTED, AND WELL. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!





Trump had more to say and posted a second message with similar sentiments.

'I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements in order to borrow money from Banks, etc.

'The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the 'Commercial Division,' where it belongs, because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James, who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory. I am not even allowed a Jury!

'The facts of this case are simple. 1) I AM WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE NUMBERS SHOWN ON MY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 2) I DIDN'T EVEN INCLUDE MY MOST VALUABLE ASSET, MY BRAND/GOODWILL. 3) THE BANKS WERE PAID BACK IN FULL, OFTEN EARLY, THERE WERE NO DEFAULTS, THE BANKS MADE MONEY, WERE REPRESENTED BY THE BEST LAW FIRMS, & WERE VERY 'HAPPY.' THERE WERE NO VICTIMS! 4) ON THE FRONT PAGE OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THERE IS A STRONG 'DISCLAIMER CLAUSE' TELLING ALL NOT TO RELY ON THESE….(continued)





'Page 2: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. THE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE TELLS ANYONE REVIEWING THE DATA, INCLUDING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, TO DO THEIR OWN RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS - IT IS A NON RELIANCE CLAUSE, AND COULD NOT BE MORE CLEAR.

ADDITIONALLY TO MY BEING WORTH FAR MORE THAN IS SHOWN IN THE 'FULLY DISCLAIMED' FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AGAIN NOT PUTTING DOWN A VALUE FOR MY BIGGEST ASSET, BRAND/GOODWILL, THE COMPANY HAS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN CASH, AND VERY LITTLE DEBT,' Trump wrote in upper case letters.

'It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!' he continued.





Trump also went further to detail his frustration with the civil fraud trial.

'Judge Engoron valued Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18 Million when it was worth, according to the Top Brokers, 50 to 100 times that amount. He did this in order to justify the Attorney General's Lawsuit against me in an attempt to lower my Values, likewise, other Properties.

'My Financial Statement is very conservative (the exact opposite of what the Attorney General said). Everyone paid, No Victims (except me!), only SUCCESS. This Case should have been dismissed long ago. It is a Political Persecution. The State should get No Damages whatsoever!'