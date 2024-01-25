Here are six counties that have large deposits of COLTAN mineral – Soon residents will reap billions

Thursday, January 25,2024 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Salim Mvurya has announced that Kenya has large deposits of coltan, a rare mineral that is used in the manufacture of cell phones, laptops, and other communication gadgets.

Making the announcement in Embu County on Wednesday, Mvurya said the rare and precious metal has been found in Embu, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot, Tana River, Kericho, and Nandi Counties.

The rare metallic mineral, mostly found in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is mainly used for the production of electronic goods of mass consumption, such as mobile phones, laptops, and video game consoles, and its discovery in Kenya is set to raise the country's profile as a mineral exporter.

“It is now official. We have coltan deposits in the country and we want to see how we can inspire the investors," Mvurya said.

The CS said the government is determined to make the mining industry more vibrant for the benefit of the country.

He said more workers will be employed to assist in the exploration of the minerals which are spread across counties.

He revealed that so far 970 mineral occurrences have been noted across the country, adding that mining would kick off soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST