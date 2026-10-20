Woman recounts finding LYDIA OGINGA’s private photos and messages on her ex-husband’s phone -The husband was complaining about her poor hygiene during MECHI





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A woman claims she snooped through her ex-husband’s phone and stumbled upon private photos that controversial Kisumu social media personality Lydia Oginga had sent him.

According to the woman, she also came across private messages on the phone, in which her estranged husband was reportedly complaining about Lydia’s poor hygiene during mechi.

Lydia has frequently been accused online of wrecking marriages, with claims that she targets wealthy married men.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.