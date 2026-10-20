PHOTO! Mwatate Medical and Training College staff member accused of having romantic affairs with multiple female students - Several students have reportedly fallen pregnant







Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A staff member at Mwatate Medical and Training College is facing accusations of having romantic relationships with female students.

Reports circulating online indicate that he targets naïve students from the village, with claims that several have already fallen pregnant.

His photo was shared on the Ongea App, with the source urging the college management to intervene before more students fall victim.

“He targets the naïve ones from the village. Rumour has it that he has already sired with several students,” the source claimed.

See his photo below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.