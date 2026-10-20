Sharp Boy! A man captured on camera taking a Mzungu LADY to his mabati house after giving her alcohol (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A man has been captured on camera giving a random Mzungu lady he met on the street alcohol before taking her to his mabati house.

In the video, the cunning man is seen handing a bottle of liquor to the young Mzungu lady, who gulps it down within seconds.

Moments later, the lady is seen following him to his humble abode, with the clip sparking reactions on social media.

The video has left online users talking, with some amused by the man's bold approach while others have raised an alarm over the lady’s safety.

A man captured on camera taking a Mzungu LADY to his mabati house after giving her alcohol https://t.co/Lw40p2o08t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.