US journalist forced to issue an apology to Kenyans after Nairobi remarks spark online backlash – “I am sorry to anyone I have offended”





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Newsmax journalist Rob Finnerty has publicly apologised to Kenyans after coming under heavy criticism for remarks in which he compared the sorry state of New York City to Nairobi during a television segment discussing immigration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, Finnerty expressed regret for comments that triggered widespread outrage among Kenyans on social media.

“I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya.

“The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing.

“We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended,” Finnerty said.

The controversy arose from a Newsmax broadcast in which the journalist discussed immigration, street conditions and delivery workers in New York City.

During the segment, Finnerty argued that immigration from developing nations had altered the character of some American cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City,” he remarked.

However, the segment featured interviews with individuals who identified themselves as originating from countries such as Guatemala, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mexico and Guinea.

None of those interviewed identified Kenya as their country of origin, a fact that became a focal point of the backlash.

Thousands of Kenyans took to social media to condemn the comparison, accusing Finnerty of unfairly portraying Nairobi in a negative light.

Some users flooded his social media pages and those of Newsmax, demanding an apology.

While many welcomed Finnerty’s statement, others insisted the apology should be delivered on live television, arguing that the original remarks were made during a televised broadcast and warranted a similar response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.