Bishop CHARLES NG’ANG’A seeks KSh21 million in damages after he was dismissed from Mamlaka Chapel for having an affair with a congregant’s wife - He was earning KSh1.2 million per month! Church is big business





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Mamlaka Hill Chapel founder Bishop Charles Muhia Ng’ang’a has moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi to challenge his dismissal, seeking reinstatement and more than KSh21 million in compensation and payment for unused leave.

Ng’ang’a was dismissed over alleged gross misconduct after he was linked to a romantic affair with a congregant’s wife and accused of embezzling church funds.

The prominent bishop has filed a petition against four church officials, challenging the disciplinary process that led to his removal as bishop and the revocation of his ordination.

In his petition, Ng’ang’a argues that the church’s Elders’ Court lacked the authority to suspend or dismiss him and appoint Rev. Richard Maulo Munala as acting bishop.

He wants the court to determine whether the disciplinary process and the decisions that followed were lawful.

Ng’ang’a was suspended on March 27, 2026, before receiving a notice to show cause on June 11 over allegations of gross misconduct.

He says he requested details of the complaints, supporting evidence, and clarification on the officials’ authority to discipline him but did not receive satisfactory responses.

He was required to submit his response by June 22 and attend a hearing the following day.

However, he argues that the time allowed was insufficient to prepare his defence and arrange witnesses, including a pastor travelling from the United States.

The bishop attended the hearing on June 23 and requested more time, but says the request was declined.

He further argues that complainants and witnesses were not heard and that evidence was not presented or examined in his presence.

He was dismissed two days later, according to the petition.

The church subsequently informed staff, congregants and international pastors of his removal and the revocation of his ordination.

He was also removed from official staff WhatsApp groups.

Ng’ang’a lodged an internal appeal on June 27, but claims the process was not independent because officials he had challenged selected the appeal committee.

The committee upheld his dismissal on July 17.

Through Kiragu Wathuta & Company Advocates, he wants the court to declare his dismissal unlawful and order his reinstatement without loss of salary, benefits, status or seniority.

The bishop is seeking KSh14,833,764, equivalent to 12 months’ salary, and KSh6,207,039.60 for unused annual leave.

He has also asked for damages over alleged constitutional violations, interest, and legal costs.

The petition states that Ng’ang’a earned a gross monthly salary of KSh1,236,147, translating to nearly KSh14.8 million annually.

His claim for compensation and unused leave alone amounts to more than KSh21 million.

Pending the determination of the case, he wants the court to suspend the implementation of his dismissal, protect his access to church premises and prevent Munala from acting as bishop.

However, the respondents have disputed his account. In a replying affidavit sworn on September 30 by Geoffrey Kibathi Mbugua, they maintain that the Elders’ Court was properly constituted and ratified by the congregation.

They also argue that Ng’ang’a’s employment contract, rather than the church constitution, governs his employment relationship with the church.

Ng’ang’a established the ministry in August 2005, and the congregation formalised its registration in September 2014.

The church has four branches in Nairobi’s city centre, Ruaka, Diani and Kisumu.

He began serving as senior pastor under an employment agreement in January 2011 and was elevated to bishop in November 2019.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.