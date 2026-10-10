Anauza Kasusu Thailand - Kenyan LADY captured on camera hustling along the street at night! Tries to lure a Mzungu (VIDEO)





Saturday, October 10, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady was captured on camera hustling along the streets of Thailand at night, where she appeared to be looking for men interested in paid encounters.

A mzungu approached her and started a conversation, apparently without her knowing he was recording.

In the video, the lady is seen dressed to kill in an outfit that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

She then tried to lure the mzungu into a quick paid encounter.

“Let’s go boom boom,” she was heard telling him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.