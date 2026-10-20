Spotted at Tiebae area in Kiambu! A car had to be lifted from a homestead with a crane after KENHA built a retaining wall, leaving several homes without road access (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Residents of Tiebae area in Kiambu have raised concerns after being cut off from road access for over a year following the construction of a retaining wall by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

According to the residents, several homes were left without proper road access after the wall was built, making it difficult for them to get their vehicles in and out of their compounds.

Recently, one resident was forced to hire a crane to lift a car over the wall to get it out of the homestead.

The residents are now appealing to KeNHA and the Ministry of Roads and Transport to intervene and provide a clear timeline for resolving the issue.

They want the relevant authorities to address their concerns and restore access to their homes, saying they have endured the situation for more than a year.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.