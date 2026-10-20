A pregnant Nairobi Slay Queen captured on camera smoking shisha while partying hard in a city club (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A little-known Nairobi slay queen is trending after she was captured on camera smoking shisha in a city club while enjoying a night out.

In the clip, the carefree lady is seen dancing and smoking shisha, with the video sparking reactions on social media.

A majority of social media users condemned her, saying the behaviour could pose a health risk to her unborn baby.

Health experts generally advise pregnant women to avoid tobacco and nicotine exposure because of the potential risks to both the mother and the unborn child.

Watch the video.

A pregnant Nairobi Slay Queen was captured on camera smoking shisha while partying hard in a city club https://t.co/i2BI7BdX6V — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.