Scare as suspected Ebola patient collapses in Nairobi CBD as he bleeds from mouth and nose - County health workers refuse to respond (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - There was a scare in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after a man suspected of having Ebola collapsed, leaving passersby shocked.
Senior
Nairobi County Government official Geoffrey Mosiria shared a video of the
incident on social media and raised the alarm, claiming that county health
workers refused to respond to the emergency.
Mosiria
tried to contact county emergency responders to dispatch an ambulance to pick
up the patient, but claimed they were unwilling to respond, fearing they might
get infected.
“Who
is going to help Kenyans?” Mosiria was heard lamenting as he called out the
health workers over their laxity.
The
incident comes amid reports of Ebola cases in the country, with eight cases
having been confirmed so far.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments