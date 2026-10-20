Scare as suspected Ebola patient collapses in Nairobi CBD as he bleeds from mouth and nose - County health workers refuse to respond (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - There was a scare in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after a man suspected of having Ebola collapsed, leaving passersby shocked.

Senior Nairobi County Government official Geoffrey Mosiria shared a video of the incident on social media and raised the alarm, claiming that county health workers refused to respond to the emergency.

Mosiria tried to contact county emergency responders to dispatch an ambulance to pick up the patient, but claimed they were unwilling to respond, fearing they might get infected.

“Who is going to help Kenyans?” Mosiria was heard lamenting as he called out the health workers over their laxity.

The incident comes amid reports of Ebola cases in the country, with eight cases having been confirmed so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.