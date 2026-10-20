Soft Life! Huyu Ashaheal! Late Emurua Dikirr MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s widow, NAIYANOI NTUTU’s latest video sparks a buzz

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A video of the late former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno’s widow, Naiyanoi Ntutu, flaunting the soft life on social media has sparked a buzz, with many commenting that she appears to be moving on after her husband’s death.
In
the video, Naiyanoi is seen driving a top-of-the-range vehicle while dressed to
kill and flaunting her curves.
She
was reportedly driving to Eldoret for the Mashujaa Day celebrations, where she
joined other government officials in marking the national holiday.
Naiyanoi
currently serves as a board member of the Information and Communications Technology
Authority (ICTA).
She
was appointed to the board after her husband’s death.
Watch
her latest video, which has sparked online buzz.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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