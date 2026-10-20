Soft Life! Huyu Ashaheal! Late Emurua Dikirr MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s widow, NAIYANOI NTUTU’s latest video sparks a buzz





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A video of the late former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno’s widow, Naiyanoi Ntutu, flaunting the soft life on social media has sparked a buzz, with many commenting that she appears to be moving on after her husband’s death.

In the video, Naiyanoi is seen driving a top-of-the-range vehicle while dressed to kill and flaunting her curves.

She was reportedly driving to Eldoret for the Mashujaa Day celebrations, where she joined other government officials in marking the national holiday.

Naiyanoi currently serves as a board member of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA).

She was appointed to the board after her husband’s death.

Watch her latest video, which has sparked online buzz.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.