SAM confronted for impregnating and dumping multiple ladies - Anagongea Wanaume Hii Town (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A young man simply identified as Sam was confronted over claims that he is fond of impregnating and dumping multiple ladies in town while wrecking other people’s relationships.

In a video making rounds on social media, several men are seen confronting Sam while he is in the company of a lady believed to be his latest catch.

One of the men is heard claiming that Sam has a reputation for impregnating ladies before dumping them.

“Wewe unadhani unaeza gongea kila mwanaume hii town,” the man is heard lamenting as he confronts Sam head-on.

Watch the trending clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.