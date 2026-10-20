SAM confronted for impregnating and dumping multiple ladies - Anagongea Wanaume Hii Town (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A young man simply identified as Sam was confronted over claims that he is fond of impregnating and dumping multiple ladies in town while wrecking other people’s relationships.
In a video making rounds on social media, several men are
seen confronting Sam while he is in the company of a lady believed to be his
latest catch.
One of the men is heard claiming that Sam has a reputation
for impregnating ladies before dumping them.
“Wewe unadhani unaeza gongea kila mwanaume hii town,” the
man is heard lamenting as he confronts Sam head-on.
Watch the trending clip.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments