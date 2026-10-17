See what a police officer did to a 24-year-old mentally ill lady in South B - Wanaume Hawana Huruma

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - A police officer attached to the Administration Police at Uhuru Camp in Nairobi has been arrested after doing the unthinkable to a 24-year-old woman with a mental disability in South B.
The officer, identified as
Police Constable Tonny Wachia, is accused of picking up the woman, identified
as EKS, on a motorcycle before taking her to his house in South B, where the
alleged incident reportedly occurred.
According to information
contained in a police report, the woman's mother later received information
about her daughter's whereabouts and went to the premises to establish what had
happened.
Upon arrival, the mother
reportedly found her daughter in bed with the officer.
The 24-year-old was
subsequently taken to Mater Hospital for medical examination and treatment
following the incident.
The officer was arrested as investigations into the disturbing allegations got underway.
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