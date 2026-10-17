See what a police officer did to a 24-year-old mentally ill lady in South B - Wanaume Hawana Huruma







Saturday, October 17, 2026 - A police officer attached to the Administration Police at Uhuru Camp in Nairobi has been arrested after doing the unthinkable to a 24-year-old woman with a mental disability in South B.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Tonny Wachia, is accused of picking up the woman, identified as EKS, on a motorcycle before taking her to his house in South B, where the alleged incident reportedly occurred.

According to information contained in a police report, the woman's mother later received information about her daughter's whereabouts and went to the premises to establish what had happened.

Upon arrival, the mother reportedly found her daughter in bed with the officer.

The 24-year-old was subsequently taken to Mater Hospital for medical examination and treatment following the incident.

The officer was arrested as investigations into the disturbing allegations got underway.











