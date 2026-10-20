The chaotic moment a truck was torched in Eastleigh after the driver knocked down and killed a pedestrian (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Chaos erupted along Muratina Road in Eastleigh after angry members of the public torched an exhauster truck following an incident in which a pedestrian was reportedly knocked down and killed.

According to reports, the driver knocked down the pedestrian while driving recklessly, sparking anger among members of the public.

The crowd turned against the driver, forcing him to flee and abandon the truck before it was set on fire.

In the video circulating online, a large crowd is seen at the scene as firefighters from the Nairobi County Government arrive to put out the fire.

However, the angry crowd is seen chasing the firefighters away as they attempt to extinguish the burning truck.

Watch the video.

The chaotic moment a truck was torched in Eastleigh after the driver knocked down and killed a pedestrian https://t.co/e2usTgckO0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.