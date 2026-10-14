Patrol cops arrest notorious phone snatchers in Nairobi and Thika, recover 57 stolen phones and other gadgets (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A swift police response and intelligence-led crackdown on phone theft in Nairobi and Thika have led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of dozens of mobile phones and other electronic devices believed to be stolen.
In the first incident, a motorist travelling
along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout fell victim to a brazen
phone-snatching incident as traffic crawled in the afternoon congestion.
The victim was making a call on his iPhone 15
Pro Max when a suspect identified as Kelvin Mwangi Gachuru allegedly snatched
the gadget through the vehicle window and took off.
However, his escape was short-lived.
The motorist jumped out of the vehicle and
gave chase, determined not to let the suspect disappear.
Police officers on patrol witnessed the
incident and joined the pursuit, bringing the suspect's dash to an abrupt end.
The stolen iPhone was recovered, and Gachuru
was escorted to Gigiri Police Station for processing pending arraignment.
Meanwhile, along Komarock, officers on foot
patrol arrested two suspects after spotting them allegedly snatching a mobile
phone from a female passenger aboard a matatu.
The suspects, identified as Kevin Musyoka and
Deric Odhiambo, were riding a motorcycle bearing registration number KMGZ 673P
when officers spotted the incident and gave chase.
Their third accomplice managed to escape with
the stolen phone.
In a follow-up operation, the two arrested
suspects led officers to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, believed to
belong to their fleeing accomplice.
The raid led to the arrest of the third
suspect, identified as Austine Mwangi, and the recovery of the snatched phone
alongside four other mobile phones.
In a separate intelligence-led operation in
Thika Town, detectives targeted a suspected stolen-electronics racket following
reports that individuals were tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones.
The detectives raided a room on the eighth
floor of Aliza Plaza, where Elvis Thuita Gitau was arrested.
A search of the premises led to the recovery
of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic
devices suspected to be stolen.
The five suspects are in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment as investigations continue into the suspected theft and handling of stolen electronics.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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