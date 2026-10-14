Patrol cops arrest notorious phone snatchers in Nairobi and Thika, recover 57 stolen phones and other gadgets (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - A swift police response and intelligence-led crackdown on phone theft in Nairobi and Thika have led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of dozens of mobile phones and other electronic devices believed to be stolen.

In the first incident, a motorist travelling along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout fell victim to a brazen phone-snatching incident as traffic crawled in the afternoon congestion.

The victim was making a call on his iPhone 15 Pro Max when a suspect identified as Kelvin Mwangi Gachuru allegedly snatched the gadget through the vehicle window and took off.

However, his escape was short-lived.

The motorist jumped out of the vehicle and gave chase, determined not to let the suspect disappear.

Police officers on patrol witnessed the incident and joined the pursuit, bringing the suspect's dash to an abrupt end.

The stolen iPhone was recovered, and Gachuru was escorted to Gigiri Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, along Komarock, officers on foot patrol arrested two suspects after spotting them allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a female passenger aboard a matatu.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Musyoka and Deric Odhiambo, were riding a motorcycle bearing registration number KMGZ 673P when officers spotted the incident and gave chase.

Their third accomplice managed to escape with the stolen phone.

In a follow-up operation, the two arrested suspects led officers to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, believed to belong to their fleeing accomplice.

The raid led to the arrest of the third suspect, identified as Austine Mwangi, and the recovery of the snatched phone alongside four other mobile phones.

In a separate intelligence-led operation in Thika Town, detectives targeted a suspected stolen-electronics racket following reports that individuals were tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones.

The detectives raided a room on the eighth floor of Aliza Plaza, where Elvis Thuita Gitau was arrested.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic devices suspected to be stolen.

The five suspects are in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment as investigations continue into the suspected theft and handling of stolen electronics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.