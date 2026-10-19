Pangani Girls top student LYDIA WARUI is now an Only Fans Girl (LOOK)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Lydia Warui has left netizens talking after reports emerged that she runs an OnlyFans account despite having scored good grades in high school.

Lydia is an alumna of Pangani Girls High School and is reported to have scored an A- in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations before proceeding to university.

However, she has been posting controversial content on social media, with reports now emerging that she runs an OnlyFans account where subscribers pay to access her private content.

According to the information circulating online, users are required to pay KSh 79 to unlock the content on her account.

The development has sparked discussion among social media users, with some expressing surprise at the reported move, given her academic background.

Others have argued that academic achievement and personal choices are two different things, and that doing well in school does not necessarily determine the path someone takes later in life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.