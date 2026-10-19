Pangani Girls top student LYDIA WARUI is now an Only Fans Girl (LOOK)

Monday, October 19, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Lydia Warui has left netizens talking after reports emerged that she runs an OnlyFans account despite having scored good grades in high school.
Lydia is an alumna of Pangani Girls High School and is
reported to have scored an A- in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
(KCSE) examinations before proceeding to university.
However, she has been posting controversial content on
social media, with reports now emerging that she runs an OnlyFans account where
subscribers pay to access her private content.
According to the information circulating online, users are
required to pay KSh 79 to unlock the content on her account.
The development has sparked discussion among social media
users, with some expressing surprise at the reported move, given her academic
background.
Others have argued that academic achievement and personal choices are two different things, and that doing well in school does not necessarily determine the path someone takes later in life.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments