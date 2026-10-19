Man records a video flirting with a well-endowed KMTC lady - KMTC ladies are easygoing (WATCH)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - A man recorded himself approaching a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student on the street and flirting with her, sparking reactions on social media.

The well-endowed lady was running errands with her colleague when the man approached her, exchanged pleasantries, and then flirted with her.

However, a section of social media users has accused the man of harassing the lady after he refused to let go of her hand, even as their interaction continued.

While some viewers have focused on the man's bold approach, others have questioned whether he crossed the line by holding onto her hand for longer than necessary.

Meanwhile, the lady's natural beauty, curvy physique and easy-going demeanour have captured the attention of many online, with the clip attracting reactions from social media users.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



