LADY’s past haunts her after being spotted with a new boyfriend - She was once pictured with a MUBABA in a viral photo! She belongs to the streets





Monday, October 19, 2026 - A lady’s past has come back to haunt her after she was spotted with a new boyfriend, proving that the internet never forgets.

The lady previously went viral after she was pictured with a mubaba in a photo that sparked reactions on social media.

The encounter was alleged to have been a paid one.

However, despite the online attention surrounding her past, the lady appears to have found a young man willing to commit to her.

Her latest appearance with the new boyfriend has reignited discussion online, with some social media users revisiting the old photo and making comments about her past.

The incident is another reminder of how old photos and viral moments can resurface years later, sometimes following people into new relationships.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.