Popular social media personality MIKE MUCHIRI’s past behaviours exposed by his former high school mate - He was CU chairman and openly GAY

Monday, October 19, 2026 - A former schoolmate of popular social media personality Mike Muchiri has come forward with claims about the kind of person he was in high school.
Taking to X, the former
schoolmate alleged that Mike served as the Christian Union (CU) chairman while
also being openly gay.
He further claimed that Mike
had built a circle of gay friends who protected him and alleged that their
group left a controversial legacy at the school.
According to the post, their
dormitory was nicknamed “Sodom” because of alleged behaviour that reportedly
took place there.
Mike Muchiri, who has since
rebranded as Ziya Afrika, is a Kenyan content creator, youth advocate and
gospel singer.
He initially rose to prominence through comedy skits before venturing into civic education and music.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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