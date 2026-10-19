Popular social media personality MIKE MUCHIRI’s past behaviours exposed by his former high school mate - He was CU chairman and openly GAY







Monday, October 19, 2026 - A former schoolmate of popular social media personality Mike Muchiri has come forward with claims about the kind of person he was in high school.

Taking to X, the former schoolmate alleged that Mike served as the Christian Union (CU) chairman while also being openly gay.

He further claimed that Mike had built a circle of gay friends who protected him and alleged that their group left a controversial legacy at the school.

According to the post, their dormitory was nicknamed “Sodom” because of alleged behaviour that reportedly took place there.

Mike Muchiri, who has since rebranded as Ziya Afrika, is a Kenyan content creator, youth advocate and gospel singer.

He initially rose to prominence through comedy skits before venturing into civic education and music.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.