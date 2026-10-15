



Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A cloud of mystery surrounds the deaths of two foreign nationals who were found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

The deceased were identified as Xi Zhiyu, a Chinese national, and Nguyen Hong Ngoc, a Vietnamese woman, who reportedly lived together at Meteor Gardens Apartments along Chania Avenue.

According to a police report, the incident was reported on Tuesday at around 10:00 a.m. after the apartment manager heard gunshots coming from House A506.

Concerned by the disturbance, the manager alerted authorities, who rushed to the scene.

Detectives found the apartment locked from the inside and were forced to access it using a spare key provided by the management.

Upon entering the house, officers discovered the two bodies seated side by side on a mattress in the living room. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Xi may have shot and killed Nguyen before turning the firearm on himself.

However, detectives have cautioned that inquiries are still ongoing and the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

Investigators recovered a BUL 9mm pistol, a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, two spent 9mm cartridges and a handwritten note believed to be a suicide note.

Crime scene investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) documented and processed the scene before the bodies were transferred to Chiromo Funeral Parlour pending postmortem examinations.

Police are now seeking to establish the motive behind the deaths and determine the ownership and licensing status of the firearm recovered from the apartment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.