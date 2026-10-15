Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A cloud of mystery surrounds the deaths of two foreign nationals who were found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Nairobi's Kilimani area.
The deceased were identified
as Xi Zhiyu,
a Chinese national, and Nguyen
Hong Ngoc, a Vietnamese woman, who reportedly lived together at
Meteor Gardens Apartments along Chania Avenue.
According to a police
report, the incident was reported on Tuesday at around 10:00 a.m. after the
apartment manager heard gunshots coming from House A506.
Concerned by the
disturbance, the manager alerted authorities, who rushed to the scene.
Detectives found the
apartment locked from the inside and were forced to access it using a spare key
provided by the management.
Upon entering the house,
officers discovered the two bodies seated side by side on a mattress in the
living room. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.
Preliminary investigations
suggest that Xi may have shot and killed Nguyen before turning the firearm on
himself.
However, detectives have
cautioned that inquiries are still ongoing and the exact circumstances
surrounding the deaths remain unclear.
Investigators recovered a
BUL 9mm pistol, a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, two spent 9mm
cartridges and a handwritten note believed to be a suicide note.
Crime scene investigators
from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) documented and processed
the scene before the bodies were transferred to Chiromo Funeral Parlour pending
postmortem examinations.
Police are now seeking to
establish the motive behind the deaths and determine the ownership and
licensing status of the firearm recovered from the apartment.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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