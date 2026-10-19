Renowned Aga Khan Hospital Cardiologist, DR. DANIEL GITHEGI, accused by his biological daughter of doing the unthinkable to her as she shares a distressing video





Monday, October 19, 2026 - A lady who claims to be the biological daughter of renowned Aga Khan Hospital cardiologist, Dr. Daniel Githegi, has come forward with serious allegations against him.

In a distressing video shared widely on social media, the lady, who lives abroad, claims that the prominent cardiologist did the unthinkable to her when she was 16 years old.

“He injected me with something when I fell asleep in the bathtub while reading a book,” she alleged, further claiming that the incident happened in 2016.

“I believe he has done this to others,” she went on to allege, while also accusing him of being abusive towards her mother.

“I believe that public outcry is the only way to stop him,” she added, describing him as a powerful man.

The serious allegations shared in the video have drawn attention online, with many urging authorities to conduct investigations.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.