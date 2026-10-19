Leave my husband alone - Voluptuous Kisii LADY, JOSELINE NYAKUNDI, warned and exposed as a serious homewrecker! See NYASH!!(PHOTOs)







Monday, October 19, 2026 - A well-endowed Kisii lady identified as Joseline Nyakundi has been accused of being a homewrecker.

A woman who claims that Joseline is having an affair with her husband reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea App and exposed her, further warning her against interfering in her marriage.

The disgruntled woman claims Joseline’s marriage crumbled, only for her to allegedly turn into a serial homewrecker.

“Joseline, leave my husband alone. You didn’t leave your marriage to come be a side chick in mine,” she lamented.

See photos of Joseline below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.