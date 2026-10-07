Rogue boda boda riders captured on camera destroying a multi-million truck and threatening to torch it after the driver knocked a rider along a busy highway (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Rogue boda boda riders were captured on camera ganging up against a truck driver and causing chaos following an accident along a busy highway.

The driver is reported to have knocked down a rider on the highway, prompting his colleagues to quickly converge at the scene of the accident.

The riders took the law into their own hands and started destroying the truck, forcing the terrified driver to run for his dear life.

In the video, some of the riders are seen smashing the windscreen of the truck as the chaotic scene unfolds, with others threatening to set the vehicle on fire.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands whenever accidents involving their colleagues occur.

Watch the video.

Rogue boda boda riders captured on camera destroying a multi-million truck after the driver knocked a rider along a busy highway https://t.co/4iJutzkZhN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.