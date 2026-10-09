ALIGONGEANA! DRAMA in Kericho after a young man was caught with another man’s wife - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - A dramatic video has emerged showing the moment a young man was busted with another man’s wife, triggering a heated confrontation in Kericho.

The woman is said to have been trailed by her husband after he reportedly got wind that she was involved in an extramarital affair.

His worst fears were confirmed when he caught her with her suspected mpango wa kando.

In the video shared online by an eyewitness, the young man is seen pleading for forgiveness as a crowd surrounds him during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the woman is left seemingly speechless as the drama unfolds, with those present watching the tense encounter.

Watch the video.

DRAMA in Kericho after a young man was caught with another man’s wife https://t.co/QGekkqRF3N — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.