Uchumi Ni Mbaya! Man seeks a MAMA FUA who can offer him MECHI after cleaning - See the number of ladies who shared their phone numbers! (SCREENSHOT)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after posting in a Facebook group, Kasarani on the Lookout, seeking a mama fua who can wash his clothes and offer him some extra services afterwards.

Surprisingly, dozens of women responded to his post by sharing their phone numbers in the comments section.

The post has sparked a buzz, with some suggesting that even more women could have reached out to the man through private messages.

The incident has left social media users wondering just how tough the economic situation has become.

Check out the screenshot.





I’m in this Facebook group, “”Kasarani on the Lookout.””” A local man has requested a mama fua who can offer him s3x after washing the clothes, and Voila; dozens of women are commenting with their contacts. I’m sure five times more have gone straight to his DM. 🤣🤣 How bad is the Situation?🤣🤣 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) October 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.