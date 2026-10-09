Uchumi Ni Mbaya! Man seeks a MAMA FUA who can offer him MECHI after cleaning - See the number of ladies who shared their phone numbers! (SCREENSHOT)


Friday, October 9, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after posting in a Facebook group, Kasarani on the Lookout, seeking a mama fua who can wash his clothes and offer him some extra services afterwards.

Surprisingly, dozens of women responded to his post by sharing their phone numbers in the comments section.

The post has sparked a buzz, with some suggesting that even more women could have reached out to the man through private messages.

The incident has left social media users wondering just how tough the economic situation has become.

Check out the screenshot.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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