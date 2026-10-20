Curvy preacher’s church outfits spark an online buzz - Wears figure-hugging dresses! See NYASH (VIDEOs)

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A well-endowed and light-skinned female preacher has turned into a social media sensation after videos of her preaching in church while wearing figure-hugging outfits surfaced online.
The
preacher runs a private church targeting the youth, and from the clips
circulating online, she is often seen wearing figure-hugging dresses that
flaunt her hourglass figure.
While
a section of social media users has praised her fashion
taste, others feel that she should tone down her outfits and avoid showing off
curves while preaching.
Watch
the videos.
Bwana asifiwe https://t.co/2npfaJX4tp— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 20, 2026
Curvy preacher https://t.co/9CdXB13wBd— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 20, 2026
Mchungaji...Weh https://t.co/zwSYVjUPrh— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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