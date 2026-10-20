Curvy preacher’s church outfits spark an online buzz - Wears figure-hugging dresses! See NYASH (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - A well-endowed and light-skinned female preacher has turned into a social media sensation after videos of her preaching in church while wearing figure-hugging outfits surfaced online.

The preacher runs a private church targeting the youth, and from the clips circulating online, she is often seen wearing figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her hourglass figure.

While a section of social media users has praised her fashion taste, others feel that she should tone down her outfits and avoid showing off curves while preaching.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.