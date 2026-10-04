4 suspects nabbed with 38.6 kilograms of game meat in Laikipia County (PHOTO)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Police officers have arrested four suspects found in possession of 38.6 kilograms of game meat in Laikipia County in a coordinated, intelligence-led operation targeting suspected wildlife-related offences.

The suspects were arrested today, October 17, by officers from Matanya Police Station working closely with other security agencies.

According to the National Police Service, the four suspects were drawn from Weru-ine, Matanya Centre, Waguthiru and Mitero areas.

They were found in possession of 38.6 kilograms of game meat during the operation and were subsequently taken into custody.

The suspects remain in custody as police process them ahead of their arraignment.

The National Police Service has reminded members of the public that the possession, trade and consumption of game meat are prohibited under Kenyan law.

Authorities have further warned that poaching and dealing in wildlife trophies undermine conservation efforts and attract severe legal penalties.

The latest arrests highlight ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat wildlife-related crime and protect the country's wildlife resources.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.