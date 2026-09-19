Vocal Kisii MP linked to a romantic relationship with his own niece - Ni Karembo (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Controversial Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament Daniel Manduku has been linked to a romantic affair with a woman described as his niece.

According to a source, the skirt-chasing MP, whose womanizing habits have been discussed online, is claimed to be having an affair with Faith Memba, a young woman in her 20s, despite their blood relations.

Further reports claim that Manduku has also been romantically involved with Faith’s mother.

Manduku’s affair with his niece was exposed on the Ongea platform, where photos of Faith were also paraded.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.