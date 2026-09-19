DRAMA after a married woman was busted by her husband with her MPANGO WA KANDO in their matrimonial home - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a married woman was caught red-handed with her mpango wa kando inside her matrimonial home.

The woman reportedly invited her mpango wa kando while her husband was away, unaware that he had set a trap for them.

The furious husband stormed into the house, breathing fire, before confronting the pair.

In the video, the woman’s mpango wa kando is seen begging for mercy as the angry husband unleashes his fury on him.

The husband also turned his wrath on his cheating wife as the dramatic confrontation unfolded.

Watch the video.



