Trending video of ODM women shaking “Melons” while doing the Siaka Siaka challenge during RUTO’s visit to Homa Bay - Cash-hand out at work





Friday, September 18, 2026 - A group of women mobilized by the ODM party to cheer President William Ruto during his visit to Homa Bay was captured on camera doing the famous Siaka Siaka challenge.

Donning ODM-branded T-shirts, the youthful women left little to the imagination as they energetically shook their “melons” while taking part in the viral challenge.

It is alleged that the women had been mobilized through cash handouts to turn up and cheer the President.

Watch the video.



