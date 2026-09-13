Notorious thug who shot dead a pregnant woman killed by police during a gun battle in Dandora (PHOTOs)





Sunday, September 13, 2026- A notorious thug identified as Kapelo has been killed by police during a gun battle in Dandora, Nairobi, after terrorising residents in the area.

According to an undercover police officer, Kapelo had previously been linked to the killing of a pregnant young woman whose body was dumped along 41 Powerline in Dandora Phase 3.

The officer claimed that Kapelo had also served several years in prison for robbery with violence before his release.

He reportedly went into exile after killing a makanga, but returned to Dandora and resumed terrorising innocent residents.

The undercover cop claimed that within the past one-and-a-half weeks, at least three people had suffered serious stab wounds and were receiving treatment after encountering the thug.

The officer further claimed that police had been closely monitoring Kapelo before he was confronted and killed during a gun battle.

“Jamaa alikuwa ameenda exile vizuri, akajifanya mang'aa na kurudi Dandora, na badala atulie, he started terrorising innocent people of Dandora again,” the officer stated.

Below are photos of the slain thug.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.