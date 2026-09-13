Notorious thug who shot dead a pregnant woman killed by police during a gun battle in Dandora (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 13, 2026- A notorious thug identified as Kapelo has been killed by police during a gun battle in Dandora, Nairobi, after terrorising residents in the area.
According
to an undercover police officer, Kapelo had previously been linked to the
killing of a pregnant young woman whose body was dumped along 41 Powerline in
Dandora Phase 3.
The
officer claimed that Kapelo had also served several years in prison for robbery
with violence before his release.
He reportedly
went into exile after killing a makanga, but returned to Dandora and resumed
terrorising innocent residents.
The
undercover cop claimed that within the past one-and-a-half weeks, at least
three people had suffered serious stab wounds and were receiving treatment
after encountering the thug.
The
officer further claimed that police had been closely monitoring Kapelo before
he was confronted and killed during a gun battle.
“Jamaa alikuwa ameenda exile
vizuri, akajifanya mang'aa na kurudi Dandora, na badala atulie, he started
terrorising innocent people of Dandora again,” the officer stated.
Below are photos of the slain thug.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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