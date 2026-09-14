Nilikua Napanua Na Kufurahisha Wazungu Online - LADY confesses at Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s church! Promises to reform her (VIDEO)





Monday, September 14, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari has promised to help a lady who attended his church and confessed that she has been earning a living by entertaining white men online.

The lady boldly confessed that poverty had pushed her to the edge, forcing her to lower her dignity just to put food on the table.

Kanyari urged his congregants not to judge her, saying that he had decided to give her free accommodation and promised to employ her in his church.

The preacher said he was ready to help her turn her life around and urged her to take advantage of the opportunity.

Watch the video.



