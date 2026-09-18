Ni Kama Landlady Amegongewa - Woman confronts a young female tenant and chases her away from her compound despite paying rent (VIDEO)





Friday, September 18, 2026 - A dramatic video has emerged showing the moment a landlady confronted a young female tenant and chased her away from her compound despite having paid her rent.

The furious landlady was overheard warning the woman that she did not want to see her within the compound, further accusing her of trespassing.

“Toka kwangu,” she ranted as tensions escalated.

However, the lady, who appears to be a college student, insisted that she was not going anywhere.

“I have paid my rent,” she said, but the landlady would hear none of it.

Social media users are now speculating that the landlady may have discovered that the young woman was having an affair with her husband.

Watch the video and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.