LYNDAH KEBATI’s mother infected her father with HOMA KUBWA - A relative spills the beans and narrates how she dumped him after his health deteriorated (VIDEO)





Friday, September 18, 2026 - A relative of renowned content creator Lyndah Kebati has spilled the beans on the family wrangles that have continued to unfold after Lyndah caused drama during the burial of her late father, Bosco Kebati.

According to the relative, Bosco married Lyndah’s mother about 30 years ago after separating from his first wife.

During his prime, Mzee Bosco was an engineer at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

Despite being wealthy, he reportedly abandoned his first wife and children and gave his second family the best life.

“Lyndah and her siblings lived a high-end life. However, children from the first wife didn’t even go to school,” the relative claimed.

At some point, Lyndah’s mother reportedly separated from her father for two years and got pregnant by another man.

They later reunited and, according to the relative, she subsequently infected Lyndah’s father with “homa kubwa”.

The relative further claimed that Lyndah’s father later infected his first wife.

After retiring, Lyndah’s father settled with his second wife and was allegedly controlled by her to the extent that he distanced himself from close family members.

“Kuna kitu alimuekea,” the relative claimed, alleging that his second wife controlled him like a remote.

After his health deteriorated, the second wife dumped the ailing man at his first wife’s home, where he lived until his death.

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